Lisovyi says that in Romny, school shelter withstood blow from russian drone

The shelter of a school in Romny, Sumy Region, withstood the blow of a russian unmanned aerial vehicle that attacked the educational institution in the morning of August 23.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi wrote about this on his Facebook page.

According to him, the shelter was able to withstand the impact of a russian drone and was not damaged. At the same time, the school building was completely destroyed.

Lisovyi said that four school employees were killed in the attack: the director, deputy director, secretary and librarian.

Four other people who were near the school building during the drone attack were also injured.

Recall, on August 23, at about 10:00 a.m., a kamikaze drone of the Shahed type attacked an educational institution in the village of Romny, Sumy Region.

