Polish prosecutors and police officers as part of an international investigative team visited Ukraine again to help collect and record evidence of russian crimes using 3D scanners. This is reported by European Pravda with reference to RMF24.

It is reported that this was the second trip as part of an international investigative team. During the visit, Polish prosecutors and police officers documented the war crimes of the aggressor country of russia on the territory of Ukraine with the help of 3D scanners.

The work was carried out in the Sumy and Chernihiv Regions. Inspections of destroyed objects, including hospitals, schools, kindergartens, police stations and residential buildings, were carried out.

Prosecutors and police officers also conducted operations in close proximity to the front line. They often had to interrupt their work due to air raid warnings and the need to hide in shelters.

The publication reminds that after the full-scale invasion of the russian federation into Ukraine, a joint investigative group was created between Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania.

In the following months, the International Criminal Court in The Hague, as well as Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia and Romania joined the group.

In March 2023, the parties signed an agreement on cooperation and coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, Ukraine recorded 100,666 war crimes committed by the occupiers.