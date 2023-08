In the Vinnytsia Region there was a serious road accident in which 12 people were killed. All the killed were traveling in an overcrowded passenger car. Among the killed are children, the police of the Vinnytsia Region reported.

The accident happened near the village of Brodetske, Khmilnytskyi district, on Tuesday, August 22 at 07:28 p.m. According to the information of the law enforcers, published late on Tuesday evening, as a result of a collision between a VAZ 2102 car and a DAF truck, the driver of the car and eight of his passengers, including children, were killed.

In the morning, the Vinnytsia police updated the information and reported that not nine, but 12 people were killed: the driver of the car and 11 of his passengers, including six children aged from 2 to 12. Currently, it is not known how 12 people were able to fit into a passenger car, which is usually designed for five people.

The police also reported that the driver of the truck was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigators have ordered a number of examinations to establish the causes and circumstances of the accident. The truck driver faces up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators from the regional directorate, police officers of the department No. 2 of the Khmilnytskyi district, criminologists and rescuers are working at the scene of the incident. The police are establishing the circumstances of the accident.