Air Defense Forces down 11 out of 20 Shaheds launched by enemy at night

Overnight into August 23, the russian occupying forces launched 20 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs over the territory of Ukraine. Air Defense Forces shot down 11.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, overnight into August 23, 2023, the enemy launched Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the southeast direction. In total, up to 20 attack drones were launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (russia), Chauda (Crimea).

"The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 11 enemy drones, nine in the Odesa Region and two in the Zaporizhzhia Region," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, August 23, Russian troops attacked the Odesa Region with kamikaze drones. Production and transshipment complexes were hit, grain storage facilities were also damaged. It is reported that the Air Defense Forces destroyed 9 drones of the Shahed-136/131 type.

In addition, on the morning of August 23, russian occupation forces dropped 2 guided aerial bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings in Kherson. As a result of the strikes, 6 people were wounded.