President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the solemn ceremony of raising the nation's largest state flag in the territory of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War Memorial Complex in Kyiv. He announced that it is a special flag with the signatures of Ukrainian Defenders who fight for the freedom and independence of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Presidential Office, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"This flag was at the positions of our soldiers from Chernihiv to Odesa. Along the entire defense line of Ukraine. In various combat brigades and units. In hospitals where the wounded are treated. In the hands of volunteers. This flag will always preserve the memory of many Ukrainian men and women. But it will certainly be replenished and enriched with new signatures of our soldiers," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that the National Flag is not only a talisman but also the pride of our country.

"The pride we feel when our flag goes up, when we celebrate our holidays, when we win our victories when we take back our lands," he said.

The head of state noted that the Ukrainian flag also symbolizes the confidence that it will fly over the entire sovereign territory of Ukraine, wherever it should be by right.

"Our flag is our strength. A source of will and indomitable spirit for all soldiers who go into battle with this flag on their armor and under their hearts, fight for every meter of our land, go forward and reach our victory," said the President.

Those present honored the memory of all the heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine with a moment of silence.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov also took part in the solemn ceremony.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, August 23 is the National Flag Day in Ukraine.