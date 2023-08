On Wednesday, August 23, Ukraine celebrates National Flag Day.

This holiday was established by the decree of then-President Leonid Kuchma in 2004 "to honor the centuries-old history of Ukrainian statehood, the state symbols of independent Ukraine and to foster respect of citizens for the state symbols of Ukraine," according to Kuchma's decree dated August 23, 2004. In 2009, amendments were adopted to the decree, and an annual official flag-raising ceremony was established on August 23 throughout Ukraine.

For the first time, the blue-yellow flag is mentioned in the history of the modern territories of Ukraine as the coat of arms of the Lviv Region. They fought under him in the Battle of Grunwald in 1410. Starting from the 18th century, the Cossacks began to use yellow and blue banners, and in 1918, the flag of the new Ukrainian state became a blue-yellow flag with a blue top.

This is how the symbol was described in the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It was also stated there that the ratio of the width of the flag to its length should be 2:3.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in connection with the preparation and holding of festive events in the center of Kyiv, traffic will be blocked on Khreshchatyk Street in the section from Maidan Nezalezhnosti to Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street. The restriction will be in effect from 11 p.m. on August 20 to 11 p.m. on August 28.

Due to the increased threat of rocket fire from the russian federation, non-state mass events on August 23 and 24 were banned in Kyiv for the National Flag Day and Independence Day celebrations.