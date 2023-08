The Cabinet of Ministers appealed to the European Commission to compensate Ukrainian farmers for logistics costs in the amount of EUR 30 per ton.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ministry of agricultural policy and the government have appealed to the European Commission to compensate Ukrainian farmers for logistics costs in the amount of EUR 30 per ton. Providing such subsidies, which will be paid only when products are delivered to distant European ports, will improve exports, including positively affecting transit through Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria," Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi said.

According to him, due to blocked Black Sea ports, the cost of transporting Ukrainian grain to distant European ports is very expensive for the farmer.

And further delivery of agricultural products from these ports to the countries of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East is unprofitable for the Ukrainian farmer.

At the same time, the European Commission's decision to compensate the logistics costs for the transportation of agricultural products from Ukraine to the seaports of Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Croatia, Slovenia, and the Netherlands will improve the opportunities for uninterrupted export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Vysotskyi also noted that Ukraine has appealed to Turkey, the UN, and other international partners to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June, the European Union decided to gradually reduce preventive measures on the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia until September 15.

On May 2, the European Commission banned the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia until June 5.