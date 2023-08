AFU destroy more than 300 occupiers and 5 ammunition depots in Tavria direction

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 308 russian invaders, as well as destroyed 5 ammunition depots and 2 control points of the invaders in the Tavria direction. The Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces reported this on Facebook.

Reportedly, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction.

In the direction of Robotyne, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were successful, get entrenched at the reached borders, inflict fire damage by artillery on identified enemy targets, carry out counterbattery measures.

During the past day, the enemy launched 2 missile and 21 aircraft strikes, conducted 16 combat clashes. Besides, the Russians carried out 711 attacks using tanks, multiple rocket launchers and barrel artillery.

The threat of the enemy's use of missile weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on military and civil infrastructure throughout Ukraine still remains high.

Recall that yesterday in the Tavria direction the enemy lost 234 occupiers killed, wounded and captured.