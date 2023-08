Prime Minister of Moldova Recean comes to Ukraine on working visit

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean is on a working visit to Kyiv on August 22-24.

The state news agency Moldpres reported this with reference to the official bulletin of Moldova, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Recean will represent the Republic of Moldova at the summit of the Crimean Platform, which will be held in Ukraine on August 23.

Together with the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova Vladimir Bolea, Minister of Energy Victor Parlicov, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spinu and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Ruslan Bolbocean came to Kyiv.

During the visit, it is planned, in particular, to discuss issues related to strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and Moldova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Moldova reduced tariffs for rail transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products by 27% from July 15.

Earlier, Moldova closed several accommodation centers for Ukrainian refugees due to reduced costs for their maintenance.

Prior to that, the Moldovan government announced that the number of accredited diplomats and technical and administrative employees of the embassy of the russian aggressor country in Chisinau would be reduced from 84 to 25.

Besides, the Interior Minister of Moldova said that russia wants to restore its influence in Moldova and use the country, in particular, in the war against Ukraine.

It was also reported that a resident of Moldova was fined for her video calling for the destruction of Ukrainians.