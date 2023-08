Ukraine receives the 7th tranche of macro-financial assistance from EU for EUR 1.5 billion

Ukraine received the 7th tranche in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion as part of large-scale macro-financial assistance (MFA) from the European Union for 2023. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, Ukraine received another tranche of macro financial assistance from the EU in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion. The total budget support of the EU in 2023 is already EUR 12 billion," he said.

Shmyhal thanked the EU leadership for this decision, which demonstrates Europe's solidarity with Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 25, the state budget received the sixth tranche in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion as part of large-scale macro-financial assistance from the European Union for 2023.

The total volume of financing under the MFA program reaches EUR 18 billion.

Funds are provided on unprecedented preferential terms for Ukraine and are directed to the financing of priority expenditures of the state budget.

The loan repayment period is 35 years. At the same time, interest and other payments for debt service will be compensated by EU countries instead of Ukraine.

The next tranches within the framework of the large-scale MFA program will go to the state budget during 2023, taking into account Ukraine's fulfillment of the conditions agreed by the parties.