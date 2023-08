Overnight into Tuesday, August 22, russian troops once again attacked Zaporizhzhia. This was announced by the secretary of the city council, Anatolii Kurtiev.

"As a result of the blast wave, four multi-story buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties among people," he said.

The relevant services are working on the spot, utility workers have started covering the windows and, in parallel, are recording the number of damages.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, August 20, the military of the terrorist state of russian federation fired 78 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 377 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grads, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 47 shells at the city of Kherson.

In addition, during the past day, on August 20, 10 settlements of the Donetsk Region - Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Velyka Novosilka and Petrivka, the villages of Klishchiyivka, Nelipivka, Novoukrayinka, Solovyove, and Predtechyne - were under shelling by the military of the aggressor country of russia.

On the evening of August 21, an air alert was announced in a number of regions in the north of Ukraine - Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv.

Later, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported that Shahed had hit a civilian object in a settlement of the border community.