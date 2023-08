Defense Intelligence says that eliminating Putin is not an easy task, but possible

The Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine states that it is theoretically possible to eliminate the russian aggressor Vladimir Putin, but from a practical point of view, it is not an easy task.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, said about this in an interview for the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Theoretically, we can talk about it, but from a practical point of view, it is not an easy task," he said.

According to him, russia remains a large state with an extensive network of special services and various security structures.

"The special services of the russian federation work more efficiently than the russian army. The dictatorship spares no money for its own security," explained the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

Yusov added that Putin uses doppelgangers quite often, so intelligence has some doubts about whether the real Putin is still alive.

"If the doppelganger method is actively used, then this technique can be used actively and in any way you like. Of course, you need to make sure. Yes, there is information about his serious illnesses and doppelgangers. Of course, all this must be taken into account. But Ukraine is very interested in the original Putin, if he is still alive, end up on the dock during the international tribunal," Yusov said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russia is looking for Putin's successor and conducting auditions with candidates.

The Defense Intelligence considers it inexpedient to use force to eliminate Putin.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the State Government of Ukraine, the russian dictator Putin has at least three doppelgangers, and there may be more.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin. A warrant was also issued against the Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, who abducted a child from Donbas.