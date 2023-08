President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Greece will take part in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

He stated this during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Today, we have an important result for the aviation coalition. Greece will take part in the training of our pilots on F-16s. Thank you for this offer," said the President of Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyy informed the Prime Minister of Greece about the situation on the battlefield, strikes by Russian terrorist forces, and Ukrainian opportunities to restore global security and territorial integrity.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, August 20, the authorities of Denmark and the Netherlands announced their agreement to transfer F-16 multi-purpose fighter jets to Ukraine, for which permission had previously been received from the United States.

Today, August 21, President Zelenskyy announced an agreement on 42 F-16 aircraft from the Netherlands and 19 from Denmark.

Meanwhile, Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said that Ukraine will be able to use the F-16 fighter jets transferred to it to attack Russian forces only within its own territory.