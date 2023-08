Quite a large number of parliamentarians are involved in various projects of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Andrii Yusov told Ukrainian News Agency about this in an interview.

"Intelligence in its work uses different people to protect our national interests. If we are talking about MPs, then this is a question of parliamentary diplomacy and a question of personal connections, and, of course, if a MP wants, he can help the Ukrainian state with security and defense forces, and, of course the Defense Intelligence," Yusov said.

According to him, quite a large number of MPs are involved in various projects, in particular, in public and open ones, such as working on our prisoners and they really help significantly.

Yusov did not name the exact number of MPs cooperating.

Also, the representative of the Defense Intelligence told whether such people benefit financially from this.

"I think that first of all politicians should be statesmen and patriots," Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP of Ukraine Yevhen Shevchenko, who previously became famous as a supporter of Aleksandr Lukashenko, helped the Defense Intelligence in building communication with the Belarusian dictator. The head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov spoke about the details of the work.

MPs from the Restoration of Ukraine group work with Ukrainian intelligence.