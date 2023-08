The Ukrtransnafta oil transportation system operator, part of the Naftogaz group, will transfer two mooring tugs to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This follows from a statement by Naftogaz, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Before the full-scale invasion, the maneuverable tugs Lviv and Ukrtransnafta were used during the mooring of oil tankers at the Pivdennyi Marine Oil Terminal. Both vessels were not injured after the start of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation, are afloat and equipped with the necessary equipment," it is said in the message.

According to the notification, the vessels can be used for entering and leaving the port of large vessels, mooring and unmooring vessels, keeling vessels, towing port barges, and other floating objects.

