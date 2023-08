The Crimea bridge will be dismantled, but when it will happen is not a strategic issue.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, said this in an interview for the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We have already said many times, including the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, that this structure is unnecessary there. When it will be dismantled: before de-occupation or after is not such a strategic issue," he said.

According to him, the bridge was built from the very beginning according to a sufficiently risky project and with non-compliance with many safety standards.

"Let alone the fact that this [the bridge] is an illegal construction. The latest incidents involving the bridge worsen the possibilities of its effective operation and safety, so we do not recommend civilians, citizens of the russian federation, use this construction."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the latest attack on the Crimea bridge was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Naval Forces.

Seababy drones, which attacked the Crimea bridge and the Russian amphibious assault ship in July, were developed by the SSU.

The Defense Intelligence called on Russians to avoid trips over the Crimea bridge due to the danger of the object.