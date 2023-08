Ukraine is developing several scenarios for the liberation of Crimea, the main of which is a military special operation.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, said this in an interview for the Ukrainian News Agency.

"There are different scenarios for the development of the situation. Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure this happens as soon as possible and with the least possible losses of Ukrainian defenders. The amount of military aid supplied by our partners and the general development of the situation at the front depend on this. The enemy is also preparing for defense," he said.

According to him, various scenarios are developed during the planning and execution of various tasks.

"Which of them will be effective and at what moment - the decision is made separately," Yusov added.

Yusov also did not rule out a "gesture of goodwill" on the part of the occupiers in Crimea, but Ukraine will not wait for this scenario.

"Other scenarios are also possible. Ukrainian forces are working specifically to liberate Crimea. If, due to the internal and external situation, the occupiers voluntarily leave the occupied territory, including Crimea, it will be the right decision to save their soldiers' lives and stop a series of war crimes in Crimea. But our task is to ensure this without waiting for other scenarios," Yusov emphasized.

The representative of Defense Intelligence noted that there are very different attitudes among the population in Crimea.

"Of course, among a large number of people who are waiting for the return of Ukraine, any "bavovna" [explosion in enemy's territory] is "bavovna" and new "bavovna" with a bridge is good news. This means that they have not been forgotten, and Crimea will return. Among the leadership of the occupiers, they understand that retribution is inevitable, and many of them have already moved their families, withdrawn their assets, and are serving some number. The average occupiers have no choice; they understand that they are strangers there but are forced to stay there. Ordinary collaborators are thinking about voluntarily leaving Crimea," noted Yusov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the confrontation between the occupying contingent and the pro-Ukrainian civilian population is growing on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The occupiers are closing the Arabatska Spit, which connects the Crimea and the Kherson Region.

In January, the head of Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine should do everything to de-occupy Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia, by the summer of 2023.