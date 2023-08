Occupiers have lost 232 soldiers (79 killed, 153 wounded) on the Tavriiskyi axis in the past day.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of Tavriya troops, announced this on Telegram on the evening of Sunday, August 20.

"In general, during the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 16 times and carried out 626 shelling attacks, carried out 15 airstrikes, artillery units of the Defense Forces of the Tavriiskyi axis during the day performed 1,248 fire missions," Tarnavskyi said.

According to him, 27 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, six tanks, six armored vehicles, eight artillery systems and mortars, one anti-aircraft missile system, one ATGM, one SPG, one unmanned aerial vehicle, two units of automobiles, and one unit of special equipment.

Six ammunition depots and one command and observation post were also destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 6, the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region, Volodymyr Saldo, a collaborator, said that the AFU launched a missile attack on the Chonhar Bridge.

He also reported that a missile hit a bridge in the area of occupied Henichesk.

Both bridges connect the Kherson Region and the illegally annexed Crimea by the Russians. They are part of the so-called "land corridor," as the occupiers call the road temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kherson Regions.

The AFU confirmed the task of striking the bridges connecting the Kherson Region and Crimea.