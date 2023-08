Russia is delaying open mobilization in the country, although the decision has long been on the table of russian aggressor President Vladimir Putin.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, said this in an interview for Ukrainian News Agency, the agency reports.

"This is tied to the political and informational situation and, of course, to the situation at the front. In fact, this decision is on the table and could have been taken a long time ago, but there are full fears about the internal situation, so it is inappropriate to talk about dates here, but such a scenario is possible," he said.

Yusov added that russia seeks to delay open mobilization as much as possible.

"We have seen examples of what is possible (open mobilization). Why not assume that such scenarios can be repeated? However, they are trying as much as possible to delay a new wave of open mobilization, fearing internal processes and destabilization inside the country, and currently continue to conduct covert mobilization within the framework of which tens of thousands of people join the ranks of the occupiers' armed forces every month. But the scenario of open mobilization in the russian federation is being considered by the military and political leadership of the occupiers," Yusov added.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence did not name the approximate number of citizens of the russian federation who can be mobilized during such events but added that the russian authorities announced this figure.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the terrorist country russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month for the war with Ukraine.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence stated that russia plans to mobilize several hundred thousand more people for the war against Ukraine as part of the already massive mobilization.