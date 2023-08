Over the past 24 hours, russian troops have carried out 29 airstrikes, fired 43 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of our troops and populated areas. More than 25 combat clashes took place at the front.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported in the morning briefing on August 21.

It is noted that on the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Synkivka in the Kharkiv Region, and on the Bakhmut axis, in the area of Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Marinka axis, the AFU continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the area of Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

During the past day, the Ukrainian aviation of the defense forces made nine strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit one control point and three artillery means at the firing positions of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the resistance movement in the occupied territory helps the AFU to identify specific enemy targets.