AFU destroy 3 enemy boats in the south during the day - South Operational Command

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups use converted civilian boats for their military logistics purposes. Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"We track and destroy them every time, finding their base points. Over the past day, we destroyed three more boats. As for the confidence of the russians, I think they have already realized that it's time to get back together," Humeniuk said.

According to Humeniuk, the boats are used by russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

