The Ukrainian military is advancing on the front, but they need reinforcements in the sky. This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of Ukraine of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk on the air of the telethon.

He noted that the main threat at the front comes from Russian Su-35 aircraft.

"Currently, the main threat comes from Russian Su-35 aircraft, but they can be neutralized with the help of F-16/JAS-39 Gripen aircraft," he said.

Oleshchuk explained that according to the classics of air combat, if the enemy loses several percent (from two to five) of its aircraft, it will refuse to carry out the combat mission and will analyze what it is doing wrong.

"This will allow the Ukrainian military to temporarily, and possibly completely, gain air superiority. And if we gain air superiority, then, believe me, the pace of the counterattack will be much higher. Because the soldier on the battlefield must feel that he is protected from the sky," Oleshchuk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, August 18, Reznikov reported that Denmark and the Netherlands are ready to start supplying F-16 fighters after the completion of training for Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel.