The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Maliuk, shared the details of the special operation that led to the explosion and partial collapse of the Crimea bridge in early October last year. The head of the SSU told NV website about this.

Maliuk said that in order to blow up the bridge, it took a truck and 21 tons of RDX, a high-explosive explosive from the group of high-power explosives. A substance explodes when hit or shot by a bullet.

Since, according to the legend of the special operation, the truck was supposed to transport rolls of packaging wrap, SSU employees wrapped the explosives in this material. So they managed to inconspicuously deliver 21 tons of RDX to the middle of the Crimea bridge and blow it up.

Maliuk notes that the SSU employees chose such a thickness of the wrap that the occupiers' scanners at the checkpoints would not notice the RDX. Among other things, the SSU also managed to bypass special jammers on the bridge, which confuse GPS coordinates. Thus, on October 8, 2022, the cargo of "wrap" was successfully detonated at the planned location.

"We went through the seven circles of hell, used so many russians blindly!" said the head of the SSU.