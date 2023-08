The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a working visit to Sweden. The head of state will hold a number of important meetings. This was reported by Zelenskyy's official Telegram channel.

The President arrived in Sweden together with the First Lady of Ukraine. Zelenskyy will hold meetings with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, King Karl XVI and Queen Silvia, Speaker Andreas Norlen and heads of parliamentary parties.

"Broad Ukrainian-Swedish negotiations. I personally thank Sweden for supporting our struggle for freedom and independence," the President noted.

The head of state emphasized that the primary task of the trip will be the strengthening of Ukrainian soldiers on the ground and in the sky, the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular in the defense-industrial complex, the European integration of Ukraine and common security in the Euro-Atlantic space.

"We fully support Sweden on its way to NATO. We are confident that together we will guarantee reliable peace in the entire Baltic-Black Sea-Azov region," Zelenskyy added.