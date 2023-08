The intelligence community of the British Ministry of Defense analyzed the offensive actions of Ukrainian and russian forces over the past week and noted the advance of Ukrainian defenders in the south. This is stated in the text of Saturday's review of British military intelligence posted on the X social network.

"During the last week, most of the front line in Ukraine remained unchanged, "however, in the south, Ukrainian troops continued to advance along the Mokri Yaly River, holding the village of Urozhaine, despite fierce russian resistance," British intelligence said.

"On the other hand, in the area of the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Region, russian troops continued trial attacks, but did not achieve significant success," the review says.

"Across the front, both sides are facing similar problems: trying to defeat well-fortified forces, while having limited capabilities that do not give them the chance to launch new attacks," state military analysts from the United Kingdom.