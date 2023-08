Last day, the Southern Defense Forces destroyed 10 boats used by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as 40 invaders, a large-caliber gun and 5 units of armored vehicles. Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the South Operational Command, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Our counter-battery fight is quite powerful. Over the past day, as many as 10 enemy boats have been destroyed. This is an attempt (by the invaders - ed.) to maneuver between the islands. They (boats) are almost all civilian, converted into sabotage and reconnaissance groups. 40 invaders followed the course of the "russian warship", one large-caliber gun and 5 units of armored vehicles," Humeniuk said.

According to her, there is still no very noticeable change in the front line in the southern regions, since the Defense Forces must first of all ensure the safety of the defenders who will maneuver along the left bank.

"Therefore, the counter-battery fight is for now, in order to clean up all the stocks of such maneuver boats, which can still cause damage to our units. Therefore, first we destroy them, and then we go ourselves," said the spokeswoman of the Operational Command.

She noted that on Friday evening, the invaders put a surface missile carrier equipped with eight Kalibr missiles on duty in the Black Sea. It was probably a diversionary maneuver, because the attack took place later in the northern direction, the Shahed drones were launched "somewhere from the Kursk direction," the spokeswoman noted.

In the southern regions, according to her, the night passed very restlessly, as the enemy is trying to increase shelling.

"Against the background of the fact that they lack ammunition and there are problems with logistics, they are trying to put pressure on the civilian population. During the last combat day, 10 settlements in our area of responsibility were under fire, some repeatedly. Five people were wounded, one civilian person was killed. More than 30 private houses and multi-apartment buildings were damaged or completely destroyed. That is, the enemy is hitting the residential areas quite powerfully and in a targeted manner. This is mainly the right-bank of the Kherson Region, as well as the Ochakiv direction," emphasized the spokeswoman of the South Operational Command.