The Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country of russia said that overnight into August 19, Ukrainian forces tried to attack the annexed Crimea with a S-200 anti-aircraft missile complex converted into a strike version, but the missile was allegedly shot down. This is stated in a message from the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation posted on the department's page on Telegram.

The russian Ministry of Defense claims that the Ukrainian missile was detected in time and shot down in the air.

According to the ministry's statement, "there are no casualties or damage."