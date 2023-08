Russia has already lost, it cannot achieve its initial goal in Ukraine - U.S. President Joseph Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden called vladimir putin's argument for invading Ukraine "ridiculous" and said that russia has already lost the war because it is unable to achieve its initial goal. The American leader said this after a trilateral summit with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, which was quoted by the portal of the American broadcaster CNN.

"Russia has already lost. It cannot achieve its initial goal, which it declared. It is impossible," said the American President.

Biden called putin's argument regarding the invasion of Ukraine "ridiculous". According to the American President, the lack of reaction to russian aggression could be a signal for China regarding Taiwan.

"Imagine if we did nothing... If we stood still, what signal would we send to China about Taiwan? What signal would that send to the world?" he said.

Biden emphasized that the invasion of the russian federation into Ukraine is not "only a European problem, there has not been such an invasion since the Second World War."

The U.S. President also praised the Japanese leader's response to russian aggression, saying that Japan "demonstrated strong leadership within the G7, contributed a significant amount of financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as non-lethal military equipment."

"The leadership of Japan has been critical from day one, making it clear that the consequences of the war go far beyond Europe," Biden added.