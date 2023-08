During the past day, the Defense Forces "denazified" another 500 russian invaders in Ukraine. Thus, the total number of losses in the manpower of the russian army during the entire period of the full-scale war has already reached 257,010 invaders. This was reported on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the morning of August 19.

It is also noted that the occupiers lost 59 pieces of equipment.

In particular, it is known about the destruction of 8 tanks (a total of 4,340 during the full-scale war), 14 armored combat vehicles (8,424), 19 artillery systems (5,212), 6 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (4,282), 7 units of automobile equipment and tankers (7,665), 2 units of special equipment (785).