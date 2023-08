The Air Force destroyed 15 out of 17 enemy Shahed kamikaze drones overnight. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is noted that overnight into August 19, the russians attacked from the north with Shahed-136/131 attack drones. A total of 17 attack drones were launched from the Kursk Oblast. Air defense worked in the northern and central, as well as in the western regions.

"15 enemy drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

In addition, during the past day on August 18, 2023, the air defense managed to destroy six unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level of various types and one strike of the Lancet type.

Over the past 24 hours, Air Force aviation has carried out more than 10 group strikes on the enemy's objects, areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment.

In total, overnight into August 19, the russians launched three groups of drones.

The first group of Shaheds was launched by the occupiers around midnight, they moved from east to west, on the border of the Kharkiv-Sumy and Poltava-Chernihiv Regions. For Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv Regions, there was a threat of enemy attack UAVs.

In half an hour, the russians launched the second group of attack drones during the night, which moved from the Kursk Oblast of the russian federation to the Sumy Region.

Around four in the morning, the enemy launched the third group of Shaheds. They moved in the north of the Rivne Region and along the border in the western direction. The sounds of explosions could be heard in the Khmelnytskyi Region.