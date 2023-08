36 combat clashes take place between Defense Forces of Ukraine and enemy during the day - General Staff summar

During August 18, 36 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the russian occupiers. This was announced by the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"Tonight, the russian federation carried out another airstrike against Ukraine using Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131. Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 3 missile and 41 air strikes, fired 74 rocket salvo fire strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high. During the past day, 36 combat clashes took place," the text of the morning operational summary states.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenching at the achieved boundaries, and carrying out counter-battery countermeasures.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 10 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, and one strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

During the past day, units of missile troops and artillery struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, 4 artillery means in firing positions, 2 control points and 2 radio electronic warfare stations of the enemy.