Ukrainian banks in June 2023 issued 527 mortgages totaling UAH 754.1 million.

This is evidenced by the results of a monthly survey of banks on the volume of mortgage loans provided to the population, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The results evidence of an increase in terms of both the volume and the number of mortgage loans compared to May more than twice primarily due to the activation of preferential lending within the framework of the eOselia (eHome) program.

In June, 5 banks informed about the issuance of a new mortgage, which mainly credited under the state lending support programs in the secondary real estate market.

The weighted average effective mortgage rate was 7.9% in June (8.1% in May).

In the regional context, the largest number of mortgage loans in June was issued in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region - 223 contracts were concluded for a total amount of UAH 377.9 million (50.1% of the total). The Lviv Region (25 contracts for UAH 41.8 million), the Rivne Region (30 contracts for UAH 41.6 million), and the Vinnytsia Region (26 contracts for UAH 37.5 million).

In a July 2023 survey, 26 banks provided responses with a 94.9% share of the gross mortgage portfolio at the end of 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian banks in May 2023 issued 41 mortgages totaling UAH 322.5 million.

In 2022, the number of mortgages fell by 5.3 times to 2,009, with 2/3 of the loans issued before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Banks in 2022 issued 2,009 mortgages totaling UAH 1.96 billion.