The Interpipe pipe and wheel holding denies information about work on the Russian market after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

This is announced in the statement of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Interpipe refutes the false information spread last week in the media regarding alleged cooperation with the Russian Federation. Interpipe's patriotic position has always been an irritant for the Russian Federation. Back in 2019, Russia imposed an embargo on the company's products and added its management to the sanctions lists. Interpipe does not operate on the Russian market under any conditions and in any format," the statement said.

It is noted that after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, Interpipe made a decision to liquidate the trading company in Russia.

"The staff of the trading company was dismissed, only two people remained who were involved in the liquidation of the company. This process began immediately, but it continues in the conditions of an extremely unfriendly legal environment and is deliberately inhibited by Russian state institutions. After February 24, 2022, Interpipe stopped any business activity in Russia and is not related to any decisions and activities of the trading company in the Russian Federation," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mass media previously reported that businessman Viktor Pinchuk's Interpipe company, through its subsidiary Interpipe-M LLC, continues to operate in Russia even after the Russian Federation's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In particular, the company maintains an office, generates income and pays taxes to the budget of the aggressor country.