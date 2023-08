Assassination attempt was made on Tax Service deputy head Sokur in downtown Kyiv - Hetmantsev

Yesterday, August 17, an assassination attempt was made on Yevhen Sokur, the deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. This was announced by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev.

"Yesterday, at 7:50 a.m. there was an attempt to assassinate the Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur," Hetmantsev said.

According to him, the attack took place in the center of Kyiv.

"The customers are schemers who lost their 'business' and crossed the line. Yevhen was saved by coordinated actions of the criminal investigation," Hetmantsev wrote.

He added that the suspects have been detained and "are giving evidence against the customers."

Before being appointed to the Tax Service, Sokur was Hetmantsev's assistant.