The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, said that the Republic of Belarus is allegedly not planning to enter into a "conflict" in Ukraine, but will always be on the side of the aggressor state of Russia. This was reported by Russian Interfax on Thursday, August 17.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus will allegedly never participate in the war against Ukraine only if the Ukrainian army does not cross the border. The Belarusian dictator said he was ready to give an "instant" response to aggressive actions, especially to Western countries, and to cause "unacceptable damage" for security reasons.

"Belarus does not plan to enter the conflict in Ukraine, but it will always help the Russian Federation. If Ukraine does not cross the border of Belarus, then Minsk will never take part in this war. 55 countries help Ukraine, and Russia, so openly, only Belarus," he declared.

In addition, Lukashenko did not rule out that Belarus would join the peace talks at some stage. In his opinion, Belarus "should be involved in the negotiation process." At the same time, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus admitted that the aggressor's troops went to Ukraine from the territory of his country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, members of the European Parliament called on the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The mass media also write that Lukashenko is involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children over the age of six to so-called "health camps" on the territory of his state.

On June 27, Lukashenko commented on the uprising of the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia and said that it was "painful for him to watch."