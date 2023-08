KSG Agro boosts its profit by 21% in H1

In the first half of 2023, the KSG Agro agro-industrial company (Dnipropetrovsk Region) reduced its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization by 27.4%, or USD 609,000, year over year, to USD 1.612 million.

This follows from the company's financial statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The company reported a net profit of USD 1.04 million, up 21% or USD 0.182 million year over year.

At the same time, in the first half of 2023, the company's revenue rose by 23%, or USD 1.384 million, to year over year, USD 7.406 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, KSG Agro had a loss of USD 1.681 million against a profit of USD 17.706 million in 2021.

At the same time, last year, the company reduced its revenue by 47.3%, or USD 14.544 million, year over year to USD 16.202 million.

KSG Agro was established in 2001, the enterprises included in it are located in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv Regions.

The company is developing the pig-breeding sector, and is engaged in plant growing (cultivates 20,000 hectares of land), processing, flour, and biofuel production.

The co-owner of KSG Agro is Serhii Kasiyanov.