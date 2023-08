The russians began to take MiG-31K fighters to the sky more often, so air alerts are announced in Ukraine due to training flights.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Yurii Ihnat's statement made on the telethon air.

"They did this before. But they flew for an hour and a half, consuming fuel. It can fly in the sky for an hour and a half in case of full refueling. In this way, the plane conducts certain training flights, and Ukraine is in a state of air alert. The enemy knows this; it knows that we will react to this. They know that because of this, we have restrictive measures in the country in various institutions and enterprises," the spokesperson said.

Ihnat explained that yesterday, there were more MiG-31K take-offs and, accordingly, air alarms. Probably, the occupiers were performing training flights.

"Aviation, in particular the flight crew, needs to maintain constant skills. This is take-off and landing, going to the missile launch line, and so on. These are the tactical techniques that are used for this type of aircraft," he said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Air Force of the AFU must react when the MiG-31K fighter jet takes off. Because even in the case of training, it does not guarantee that the invaders will not release Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles.

As earlier reported, the Ukrainian military cannot currently deploy air defense systems further from cities due to the insufficient number of such systems.