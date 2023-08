Banks issues loans worth of UAH 47.2 billion to farmers since year’s start

Since the beginning of 2023, a total of 9,800 Ukrainian agricultural enterprises have received loans for UAH 47.2 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

A total of UAH 28.6 billion in loans were received under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program.

The regions that received the highest amount of loans were Kyiv (UAH 8.2 billion), Vinnytsia (UAH 4.7 billion), Dnipropetrovsk (UAH 4.1 billion), Kirovograd (UAH 3.96 billion) and Odesa (UAH 3.3 billion).