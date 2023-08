After vessel was stopped, Turkiye warns rf about a possible increase in tensions in Black Sea

Turkiye has warned russia about the risk of rising tensions in connection with the russians' illegal inspection of a civilian vessel in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation of Turkiye.

The Center for Combating Disinformation, which was founded under the auspices of the Communications Directorate of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration, reported that Ankara warned Moscow about the risk of increasing tensions in the Black Sea in the event of a repeat of situations similar to the inspection of the Sukra Okan cargo ship by the russian military.

"After the actions taken with regard to the vessel, the russian side was duly informed of the need to avoid similar initiatives capable of increasing tensions in the Black Sea," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in response to a forced inspection by the russian military of a ship near Istanbul, Turkiye may limit the export of oil through the Bosphorus Strait.

Erdogan announced his intention to revive the "grain agreement" but expects the West to fulfill russian demands.