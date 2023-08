The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted a special operation in the Kyiv Region, as a result of which it detained another Russian corrections agent. The attacker worked for money for the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU). This is stated in the notification of the SSU.

Thus, it is reported that, on the instructions of the aggressor, the attacker set the geolocations of the units of the Defense Forces on the territory of the capital region. The enemy was most interested in the repair bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where maintenance and restoration of Ukrainian equipment is carried out. Also, the suspect "leaked" the occupiers with information about the power substations in Kyiv.

According to the data available in the SSU, the enemy special service hoped that during intelligence gathering, their accomplice would be able to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense units on duty near the energy facilities.

Intelligence information was needed by the invaders to prepare a new series of targeted airstrikes by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation on Kyiv and nearby settlements.

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine caught the intruder "red handed" when he was filming a military base of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "tying" its GPS coordinates to an electronic map.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 23-year-old resident of Odesa, who moved to Kyiv in search of "quick earnings." To do this, he left his own "resumes" on specialized Internet platforms for finding side jobs.

In this way, he was exposed to Russian military intelligence, which for money involved him in cooperation for the benefit of the aggressor country.

All further communication was carried out through one of the messengers. The traitor created several anonymous accounts for the conspiracy.

During the search of the detainee's residence, a laptop and a smartphone with evidence of his intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine were found.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in Mykolaiv two female officials of regional power distribution company, who were still waiting for the occupation of the region and denied the existence of Ukraine, were detained.