Azov Brigade returns to front, already performing combat missions in Kreminna area

The Azov Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), which participated in the defense of Mariupol in the spring of 2022, completed the recovery and resumed the performance of combat missions on the front line.

The representative of the National Guard, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych announced this at a briefing at the Military Media Center.

"The legendary Azov Special Forces Brigade recovered and began to perform combat missions," Urshalovych said.

According to him, the soldiers of the brigade are on the territory of Serebrianske forestry west of the temporarily occupied Kreminna, Luhansk Region.

Urshalovych noted that the fighters of Azov hold occupied defense lines and inflict a fire defeat on the enemy, which leads to losses in manpower and equipment.

So, last Tuesday, August 15, Azov gunners destroyed a mortar crew and an engineering vehicle of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early August it became known that Azov commander Denys Prokopenko returned to his comrades and took part in tactical exercises.

Recall that after the completion of the defensive operation in Mariupol, Prokopenko and a number of other commanders of the Ukrainian garrison were delivered to Turkiye.

However, at the beginning of July this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took Prokopenko and other extradited officers to Ukraine.