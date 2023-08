The Russians cannot restore the missile potential they had. However, the threat of shelling does not disappear. Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, stated this, Channel 24 reports.

According to him, since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Russia "has largely used the accumulated missile potential." He recalled that there were massive attacks, during which 120 missiles were launched over Ukraine at a time.

"Today, the quantity is completely different. And in fact, everything they produce is immediately launched throughout Ukraine. And there is currently no way to restore the stock they had," Yusov said.

At the same time, the threat has not disappeared, added the representative of the Defense Intelligence. The Russians continue their attacks with both cruise and ballistic and aeroballistic missiles. In addition, they also attack with kamikaze drones.

Earlier, the spokesman of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, warned that on Independence Day, the aggressor country of Russia may launch a massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, because it gravitates to "sacred" dates. However, according to him, the Air Force is always ready to repel enemy attacks, regardless of whether it is a holiday or an ordinary day.