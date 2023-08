russian occupiers are conducting a counteroffensive on three axes, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to hold back the enemy.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

russian troops are advancing on the Kupiyansk and Lyman axes and north of the Bakhmut axis.

"The defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the advance of russian troops on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, and northern flanks of the Bakhmut axis," the General Staff notes.

The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Senkivka, Kharkiv Region, and Bohdanivka, Donetsk Region.

Heavy fighting is going on here.

The Armed Forces continue their counteroffensive on the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk axes.

On the Urozhaine axis, they were successful, entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflicting fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets, and carrying out counter-battery countermeasures.

On the Bakhmut axis, the AFU advance south of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the borders.

The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Avdiyivka and Mariyinka.

The enemy suffers significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment, moves units and troops, and actively uses reserves.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine reported that the occupiers are not progressing on the Kupiyansk axis. In addition, it is noted that russian operations on the Kupiyansk axis do not have a strategic military character.

The AFU liberated Urozhaine and are entrenched at the borders. The occupiers tried to restore their lost position in the Urozhaine area but were unsuccessful.