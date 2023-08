Collaborator who wanted to join AFU paratroopers to leak their positions detained in Kyiv Region

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained a collaborator in the Kyiv Region who tried to join the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to collect intelligence in favor of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. This is stated in the message of the SSU.

Thus, it is reported that at the direction of the aggressor, he had to learn about the locations of the training centers of Ukrainian paratroopers and the estimated number of personnel undergoing training at training grounds.

In the future, the collaborator planned to leave for one of the front-line areas in order to "leak" to the occupiers the geolocation of combat positions and the movement of air assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front line.

However, he was detained at the stage of registration for military service to the Defense Forces.

The offender turned out to be a resident of Kherson, who for the period of occupation of the city supported the Russian invaders and offered them his help in the war against Ukraine.

For this, he was appointed "senior instructor-cynologist of the security department" as part of the occupation "Hola Prystan Correctional Colony."

In this "post," the collaborator was engaged in the preparation of detachments that escorted kidnapped local residents to the cells of the Russian prison.

According to the SSU, it was then that he came to the attention of the Russian special services, which attracted him to secret cooperation.

After the liberation of Kherson, the enemy henchman received the task from the invaders to "lie low" and subsequently move to the Kyiv Region.

On the territory of the capital region, he had to turn to the local military enlistment office in order to mobilize to the ranks of the Armed Forces and there begin to perform enemy tasks.

Currently, the detainee has been notified of suspicion under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

He is now in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crime. The attacker faces up to 15 years in prison.

Besides, the issue of additional qualification of criminal acts of the detainee for high treason committed under martial law is being resolved.

