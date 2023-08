Volyn resident traveled abroad for 6 months with certificate of unfitness for service printed from Internet

A resident of Volyn went abroad more than 20 times with a certificate of unfitness for military service, which he found on the Internet.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigation established that through the Internet, a resident of Volyn downloaded the certificate form of the military medical commission on which the seals were printed, after which he printed it on a color printer by submitting his questionnaire data, as well as false information about the unfitness for military service with exception from military records, and certified it with fake signatures of the chairman and secretary of a military-medical commission.

This allowed him to travel abroad for six months - from June 2022 to December 2022.

The accused pleaded guilty to committing criminal offenses under Part 1 of Art. 358 and Part 4 of Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and, in the presence of a defender, submitted a written application to the prosecutor for consideration of the indictment in a simplified manner, without holding a trial in court in the absence of him.

On August 7, the Volodymyr-Volynskyi court of the Volyn Region sentenced him to a fine of 500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, which is UAH 8,500.

