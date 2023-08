The Ministry of Finance requests the Central Election Commission (CEC) to provide calculations of state budget expenditures for the holding of the Presidential and Verkhovna Rada elections in 2024. This is stated in the message of the CEC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Commission received a letter from the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine with a request to provide budget requests for the years 2024-2026, calculations of relevant additional expenditures and approximate calculations of the volumes of state budget expenditures necessary for holding elections of the President of Ukraine and MPs of Ukraine in the event of such a decision being made in 2024," the message says.

The CEC notes that when considering the issue of approving the amount of relevant expenses, it took into account the provisions of the Election Code of Ukraine, according to which, in the event of the suspension or cancellation of martial law, the relevant entity shall make a decision on the appointment of elections, the election process of which was suspended or did not start in connection with the introduction of martial law.

"Therefore, the CEC has approved the estimated amounts of expenditures necessary for the preparation and holding of the elections of the President of Ukraine and MPs of Ukraine. Also, the amount of expenditures to be included in the budget request for the preparation and holding of local elections in 2024 in case of their appointment," the commission reports.

At the same time, the Commission emphasized that the martial law continues as of today, therefore it is impossible to predict the final devastating consequences that will be caused by Russia's war crimes, primarily the destruction of critical infrastructure facilities, including electoral infrastructure, and significant migration processes.

The CEC does not name the specified amount of expenses for the elections, but states that the amount of these expenses for holding the elections of MPs of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine and local elections in 2024 has been tentatively determined, they may be revised, in particular, taking into account the final consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the specifics of conducting elections after the termination or abolition of martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the next election of Members of Parliament should be held on the last Sunday of October of the fifth year of office - October 29, 2023.

The next election of the President of Ukraine should be held in 2024, the first round - on March 31.

On February 24, 2022, due to a full-scale Russian invasion, the Verkhovna Rada imposed martial law in the country, during which elections are prohibited. On July 27, the Verkhovna Rada extended the period of martial law and general mobilization from August 18 for 90 days, i.e. until November 15.

At the same time, sources from various political camps believe that holding parliamentary elections in Ukraine next spring or at the beginning of summer is quite real.