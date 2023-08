SSU head talks about preparation of a series of special operations against rf in Black Sea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is preparing a series of operations against Russian invaders in the Black Sea.

This follows from a statement by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, in a comment for CNN, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The production of our drones is carried out at one of the underground production facilities in the territory of Ukraine. Today, in the process of development and implementation, we have a lot of different interesting operations, in particular in the waters of the Black Sea," Maliuk said.

He promised many surprises for the enemies.

The head of the SSU noted that the Security Service is the author of operations against the enemy in the Black Sea and their subsequent successful implementation together with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"We take a balanced approach to every special operation at sea. In fact, we measure seven times and cut once. But we do it quickly and mobile. We stab the enemy right in the heart," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the SSU developed the Sea Baby drones that attacked the Crimea bridge and the Russian amphibious assault ship in July.

The attack on the Crimea bridge was a special operation of the SSU and the Naval Forces.