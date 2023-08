American benefactors will replace over 80,000 windows all over Ukraine by the end of the year

US non-profit organization Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) in partnership with Howard G Buffett Foundation (HGBF), is scaling its Window Program to the recently shelled cities of Ukraine. GEM HGBF is on the ground day 1 after the missile attack in Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia and Pokrovsk coordinating efforts with the local Military Administration.

As of the end of July, the organization has already installed over 16,700 new windows in private houses, apartment buildings, schools and hospitals damaged by severe russian shelling all over Ukraine. For example, in Odessa and Lviv GEM HGBF has already installed 800 new windows in each city. By the end of the year the organization plans to install 80,000 windows in general.

"As soon as we learn about another shelling, we immediately get in touch with the local authorities to offer our help. We discuss the opportunities and what we can do for the local community, and we start rebuilding asap. GEM’s Window Program in various cities of Ukraine has proved to be one of the most effective ways to bring back the adequate level of living conditions for the least amount of time", GEM’s Founder and President Michael Capponi says.

To recap, as the first responder to global disasters, GEM immediately reacts to the needs of people in dire straits. Through the GEM HGBF window program, the organization is restoring windows in residential areas and schools in Kyiv region. The overall amount of rebuilding help equals $1 mln. Also, the organization renews the windows of flooded or damaged houses in the Kherson region after Kakhovka Dam explosion. The overall amount of rebuilding help equals $500,000.

GEM’s team was on the ground the first day after bombing a residential building in Uman and has already replaced 1500 windows in the damaged buildings.

The overall list of donors and partners of GEM for Ukraine includes over 50 companies and organizations, including Good 360, BStrong, Amazon, Goya Foods, Walmart, Home Depot, and many other well-known brands.