The Radekhivskyi Sugar Limited Liability Company, one of the largest sugar producers in Ukraine (Lviv Region), a member of the Pfeifer & Langen Group of Companies (Germany), plans to buy the Hnydava Sugar Plant (Volyn Region).

This is stated in the message of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the AMCU began to consider the case of concentration in the form of the acquisition by the Radekhivskyi Sugar limited liability company of the assets of the Hnydava Sugar Plant private joint-stock company, which provide for the production of white (beet) sugar.

The Hnydava Sugar Plant specializes in sugar production, the production capacity of the enterprise is 4,900 tons of sugar beet processing per day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Radekhivskyi Sugar specializes in the processing of sugar beet, the production of granulated sugar, molasses and pulp.

The production facilities of the enterprise are located in the Lviv and Ternopil Regions and form five structural divisions - Radekhivske, Chortkivske, Zbarazke, Kozivske and Khorostkivske factories.