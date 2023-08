Over the past decade, China has continued its efforts to expedite legislation aimed at protecting the ecological environment, the country's top legislature has said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China now has in place more than 30 laws, over 100 sets of administrative regulations, and many local regulations focused on eco-environmental protection. These efforts contribute to building sound ecological conservation systems, according to the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

The legislation also increased penalties for violations of relevant laws and regulations, said the top legislature.